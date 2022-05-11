EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The popular concert series, Cool Canyon Nights, begins its summer series on Thursday, May 12, at McKelligon Canyon Amphitheatre.

Townsquare Media El Paso and El Paso Live have partnered for the return of the Cool Canyon Nights Music Series, presented by WestStar.

Organizers say opening night begins with Mariachi Los Arrieros. Live performances begin on the EPCC Patio Sage at 6 p.m., followed by the main act in the amphitheater at 7 p.m.

Concert-goers can buy a Star Lounge VIP ticket for $15, plus fees, where they will receive hors d’oeuvres with reserved seating in the VIP lounge and the amphitheater.

When attendees arrive at the canyon, they will be given a ticket for entry into the amphitheater; officials say to make sure to hold on to the ticket to take advantage of the Johnson Jewelers offer on the back.

Food trucks will be on-site weekly, as well. The concerts end at 9 p.m., but the fun doesn’t stop there! Cool Canyon Nights are hosting an after-show party at Twin Peaks.

For the official list of 2022 Bands and to purchase tickets, go to kisselpaso.com.

