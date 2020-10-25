Convention Center to open as auxiliary hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Governor Greg Abbott says the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) is establishing an auxiliary hospital at the El Paso Convention Center in Downtown that will have a 50 bed capacity during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The facility, which can expand to 100 beds if needed, will open this week.

In addition to the Convention Center site, auxiliary medical units (AMU) were deployed to hospitals around town to provide onsite surge capacity. The AMUs will be fully-supplied and staffed for each site, offering up to 100 additional beds per-hospital.

According to Governor Abbott’s office, over 900 medical personnel have been dispatched to assist El Paso in the surge against COVID-19, some of which will staff the AMU.