Controversial City Proclamation issued in support of anti-abortion activists

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A controversial city proclamation issued by Dee Margo to the March for Life organization, an anti-abortion activist group, is raising questions regarding the usage of a city proclamation for a political cause and issuance of a proclamation without it appearing on a City Council agenda.

The proclamation issued January 13 by the “Mayor and Council of the City of El Paso,” praises local pro-life organizations, condemns abortion and recognizes Saturday, January 18 as National Sanctity of Human Life Day.

March for Life organizers said the proclamation language was drafted by Republican congressional candidate Patrick Hernandez-Cigarruista and signed by Mayor Margo. It reads in part, “On this Day, National Sanctity of Human Life Day, we express grief for the lives cut short, and the tremendous promise lost as a result of abortion. As a City, we must resolve to protect innocent human life.”

The proclamation goes on to say “we praise the pro-life movement for the tremendous efforts it has made to stop the deaths of innocent unborn children.”

City Council positions are non-partisan, however, Mayor Margo is closely aligned with the Republican party and previously served as a State Representative as a Republican.

Although the proclamation is signed by the mayor and indicates approval and endorsement of City Council, the proclamation was never presented to any City Council member, according to representatives Alexandra Annello, Cassandra Hernandez and Claudia Ordaz-Perez.

“Under the City Charter rules of Article IV the Mayor has clearly violated the city charter by issuing the proclamation without the authority of City Council. The appropriate action would have been a Resolution with City Council authority. Mayor Dee Margo has abused the authority provided to the Mayor’s office by taking an official political and policy position without City Council approval. I have requested that the City Attorney review the merits and validity of the Proclamation in question,” City Representative Cassandra Hernandez said in a written statement to KTSM Saturday afternoon.

“The intent of a Proclamation is ceremonial in nature and to recognize civic engagement efforts and persons that have demonstrated great commitment and sacrifice to the City of El Paso. The intent of a Proclamation is never to take a political or policy position without council authorization,” said Hernandez.

However, Representative Ordaz-Perez said she interprets the City Charter differently. She says the Mayor is the sole issuer of proclamations and has never required the council’s approval, although she notes the nature of the proclamation is outside the parameters set by the precedent of prior Mayors.

Ordaz notes that County Commissioners operate by a different standard where all commissioners are required to approve proclamations before they’re issued.

“I think it is very disappointing that the mayor is using proclamations to recognize a group for their work on a very politically motivated subject. For him to attach the council’s approval to something that carries so much emotion and political idealization for some, without the council’s consent and even knowledge is very harmful to his role in this body,” Representative Alexandra Annello told KTSM.

The Southwest Coalition for Life received the proclamation in recognition of their annual March for Life rally on Saturday, January 17. The rally began at Houston Park in Central El Paso concluded with a march and prayer protest in front of the Planned Parenthood clinic located at 1511 E. Missouri. It was attended by dozens of anti-abortion activists.

“The Southwest Coalition for Life has referred to planned parenthood as an abortion clinic, which it is not,” Annello said. “Planned Parenthood provides affordable access to healthcare. In our extremely medically underserved community, it is even more disappointing that Mayor Dee Margo is standing behind a group that wants to end women’s access to healthcare.”

The proclamation has already drawn the ire of women’s rights advocates who plan on addressing the issue at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

KTSM has reached out to the rest of the City Council and will update as statements are received.