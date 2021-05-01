Construction trash piling up near hiking trails in West El Paso has local man concerned about who will pick it up

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The sight of trash — most coming from construction areas nearby — piling up around hiking trails in West El Paso is a concern for a local man who often hikes in the area.

El Pasoan David Renteria, who hikes around the Franklin Hills area near the state park about four or five times a week, is speaking out after seeing piles of trash near the trails.

The trash includes bags used for landscaping products, boxes that hold tile and other construction products. Renteria, who lives in the area, said it is a developing neighborhood with lots of new-home construction, but he is not sure who is responsible for picking up the trash.

He said he’s gone in circles trying to figure out if the developer is responsible or homebuilders — both have said they are not responsible for the cleanup.

“Being in the construction business myself, I know exactly that they need to have some fence when they’re doing construction,” Renteria said. “I know there’s monies involved for general cleanup. They should have someone come out here and do the general cleanup of all of the debris.”

KTSM 9 News reached out to Hunt Communities, the area’s developer, which sent a statement that reads in part:



Any trash in these areas comes from homebuilders and their subcontractors who don’t properly dispose of construction debris and wind blows this trash into the open space. Hunt completed the lots in Franklin Hills in 2018, does not own any of the lots. Justin Hunt, Hunt Communities

A park ranger at Franklin State Park said there is typically more trash at this time of the year, since this is the windy season. State Park volunteers help clean the area if debris is on park property.

