Construction crews begin work to modernize Bel Air High School

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Construction crews have begun demolishing Bel Air High School as work begins to modernize the campus.

In November 2019, Ysleta ISD voters approved the Bond 2019 program. A Facility Advisory Committee recommended, and the Ysleta Board of Trustees approved the modernization of Bel Air high school.

The project includes maintaining the newest and most viable parts of the campus while replacing the original classroom wing from the late 1950s.

The estimated cost for this project is about $78,234,000. The modernization of Bel Air HS is expected to be completed around Fall 2022.