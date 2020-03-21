Construction crew held at gunpoint in brazen convenience store heist

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An armed robber forced his way into a convenience store, holding a construction crew working inside at gunpoint earlier this month according to El Paso Police. They’re now featuring the terrifying heist as this week’s Crime of the Week.

According to police, a man forced his way into the Valero store located at 6200 Edgemere at the corner of Geronimo just after midnight the morning of Monday, March 9. The store was closed at the time, but a construction crew working inside was threatened at gunpoint and ordered to the ground.

He was able to remove two of the store’s cash registers and flee with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as white or Hispanic, approximately 5’10” tall. He was wearing a black ski mask to conceal his face, a black Nike baseball hat, a black hoodie, black pants, black shoes, and white latex gloves.

Anyone with any information on this robbery should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.