Construction Closures: September 23 – 29

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Overnight closures are scheduled to begin earlier than usual next week on southbound US 54 to give crews more time to pour concrete on bridges being built as part of the I-10 Connect Project.

Elsewhere, motorists should expect daytime closures on Gateway Boulevard North and on Gateway Boulevard East.

MALL BRAIDED RAMP PROJECT

Tuesday, Sept. 24

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (overnight)

I-10 westbound right lane closure between Hawkins Boulevard to Airway Boulevard

I-10 westbound Airway Boulevard exit ramp closed

Crews will be pouring concrete paving

Wednesday, Sept. 25 (complete closure)

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (overnight)

Gateway Boulevard eastbound to westbound turnaround at Hawkins Boulevard closed

Gateway Boulevard westbound to eastbound turnaround at Hawkins Boulevard closed

Complete closure of northbound and southbound lanes at Hawkins Boulevard underpass

EARLY CLOSURE

Wednesday, September 25, and Thursday, September 26

Nightly from 8pm to 5am

Southbound US 54 will be closed to all traffic at I-10

NOTE: Traffic on westbound I-10 bound for Juárez will detour by taking Exit 23B (US 62/180/Paisano Drive/Chelsea Street), turn right on Paisano to access the Bridge of the Americas.

Crews will be replacing a shoulder and relocating temporary safety barriers

Links to full lists of closures: