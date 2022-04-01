EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Recently, the El Paso County Constable Office Precincts 1, 4, and 6, collectively, came together to participate in Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Training.

This training provides an overview on Autism Awareness along with specific focus on the behavioral components of autism. The training is specifically aimed for first responders and public servants in order to be better prepared to handle emergency situations involving children and/or adults with autism in a way that best supports the individual.











All three Precincts will immediately implement their new knowledge and training when patrolling the streets.

Additionally, the Constables received their new uniform patches for Autism Awareness Month (April 2022) to

promote public awareness, acceptance, and to celebrate the differences and become more inclusive towards

autistic individuals in our communities.

Precincts 1, 4 & 6 will be displaying Autism Awareness patches on their uniforms during the month of April in support of Autism Awareness month. Their badge patch, back patch and nametag display the multi-colored, puzzle logo reflecting the complexity of the Autism spectrum.

In addition, the deputies will also be wearing an infinity logo to reflect the need to be more sensitive and empathetic to changes that lead to better lives and results for individuals with Autism and their families.

Dr. Maldonado-Rivera states that in 2022, 1 in 34 individuals were diagnosed with ASD and 2.2% of American adults have ASD.

The training was provided by Dr. Camille Maldonado Rivera with Beautiful Minds Mali, a non-profit organization with the purpose of providing innovative experiences and new opportunities to individuals with all abilities and their direct family members in the areas of arts, and its combination with Engineering and Science; Betty Castorena with Angels Mission (a non-profit organization that supports families of people with IDD-Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, including Autism).

The event was coordinated by Nadia Abbud with Code 10 Gear/Uniforms.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.