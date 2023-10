EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Deputies with the El Paso County Constable Office Precinct Three arrested a woman who was wanted on an active criminal warrant for DWI and three counts of possession of a controlled substance, the office announced.

Martha Orozco, 55, was taken into custody on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at the 100 block of N. Clark and was booked into the El Paso County Jail on a total bond of $69,400.

No further information has been released.