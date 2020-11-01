Constable: Man charged with 3rd or more DWI had BAC of .202

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Constables say they arrested a man for his third or more DWI after spotting him driving erratically during a routine shut-down order enforcement patrol.

Around 11:15 p.m. on Friday, the Office of Constable Javier Garcia was enforcing shut-down orders for County Judge Ricardo Samaniego when he saw a blue GMC Sierra pickup swerving along the 11400 block of North Loop.

The Constable attempted to stop the truck, driven by 40-year-old Julian Ortega when Ortega stopped the truck and began to run on foot. Ortega was taken into custody after a brief pursuit, and a field sobriety test revealed Ortega allegedly had a blood alcohol content level of .202 — nearly three times the legal limit.

Ortega also had two outstanding warrants for DWI 3rd or more and Evading Arrest with Previous convictions.

The Constable charged Ortega with a new felony charge of DWI 3rd or more and Evading Arrest with previous convictions. He was also cited for violation of the new curfew order. Ortega was booked into the El Paso County Detention Center on bonds totaling $268,000.

