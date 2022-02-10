EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Center for Biological Diversity will give away free Endangered Species Condoms ahead of Valentine’s Day at the El Paso Zoo Society’s Wild at Heart event Saturday.

Organizers share that the event is an adults-only Valentine’s Day event featuring food, games, live music and education about some of the interesting mating courtships found in nature.

The colorful condom packages include species threatened by human population growth and slogans like “Wrap with care, save the polar bear” and “When you’re feeling tender, think about the hellbender.”

We’re in the midst of a devastating wildlife extinction crisis, and Endangered Species condoms remind couples that safe sex can save wildlife. Our global population is expected to hit 8 billion this year. The more people we crowd onto the planet, the less room there is for animals and plants. Sarah Baillie, population & sustainability organizer, center for biological diversity

Endangered Species Condoms are wrapped in colorful packages featuring nine different endangered species and information about the pressure that human population growth puts on polar bears, monarch butterflies and other imperiled wildlife.

The Center has given away more than 1 million free Endangered Species Condoms since 2009.

What: Endangered Species Condoms Giveaway at the El Paso Zoo Society’s Wild at Heart event

When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: El Paso Zoo, 4001 E Paisano, El Paso, TX 79905

Who: Center for Biological Diversity and El Paso Zoo Society

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.