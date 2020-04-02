Concert Series

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - If you need someone to talk to during these critical times, The Salvation Army has established a hotline to assist anyone seeking emotional and spiritual support amid COVD-19.

The Emotional and Spiritual Care (ESC) hotline is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (CTS), seven days a week at (844) 458-HOPE (4673).