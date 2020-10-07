Congresswoman Veronica Escobar to join search efforts for missing Fort Bliss soldier

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Congresswoman Veronica Escobar said she is committed to working with the family of missing soldier Pfc. Richard Halliday.

Escobar said in a statement to KTSM 9 News that she is working with the Halliday family and Fort Bliss to support search efforts for Halliday, who has been missing since July 23.

She is calling on Borderland residents who may know anything about Halliday’s disappearance to contact the U.S. Army.

Halliday’s family continues to hold rallies for the soldier in hopes of finding him. The family is also calling for a third-party investigation into his disappearance.

“We want to rule out foul play from the U.S. Army, obviously we’re an Army family,” said Robert Halliday, the soldier’s brother. “My dad has been in the Army, my grandfather, my aunts and uncles have been in the Army, so we do wanna rule out foul play, but I think in order for that to happen, we’re going to need an unbiased agency to come in and look at the situation and give us their opinion … preferably the FBI.”