Congresswoman Veronica Escobar secures $2 million in funding for local health technology projects

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Funding for two El Paso health technology projects next year were secured today in Washington, D.C.

On Monday, Congresswoman Veronica Escobar (TX-16) secured $2.1 million in federal funding for Fiscal Year 2022 Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies Subcommittee Appropriations bill that will support University Medical Center (UMC) and Centro de Salud Familiar Le Fe.

“UMC and Centro de Salud Familiar La Fe are critical to providing the highest quality of care to improve the health of El Pasoans, especially some of the most vulnerable, and I am proud to support them through the FY22 appropriations process,” said Escobar. “With these important investments in health technology, we are one step closer to expanding UMC’s service offerings, allowing La Fe to better communicate and care for El Pasoans, and making our community healthier.”

The Committee approved $1.2 million in federal funding to support the expansion of medical robots at IMV through the purchase of the Da Vinci Single Port (SP) robot, and $925,000 to go to necessary technology upgrades for Centro de Salud Familiar La Fe’s Electronic Health Records (EHR) system.

“Now, more than ever, technology and quality health care go hand-in-hand,” said Salvador Balcorta MSS, CEO of Centro de Salud Familiar La Fe. “Centro De Salud Familiar La Fe is deeply grateful to Congresswoman Escobar for standing up for us, for our community, and for our families’ technology needs. Thanks to her support, this funding means better equipment in our exam rooms, better technology infrastructure throughout our El Paso County clinic network, and stronger resources for La Fe’s doctors, nursing teams, and frontline medical personnel. ¡Mil Gracias!”

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.