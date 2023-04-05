EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Representative Veronica Escobar will be recognizing Parkland Pre-Engineering Middle School participants of her district’s 2022 Congressional App Challenge on Thursday morning, April 6, at the school located at 6045 Nova Way.

The Congressional App Challenge competition highlighted the value of computer science and encouraged middle and high school students to learn how to code by creating apps relevant to the El Paso community.

Congresswoman Escobar will speak to participants and winners of the challenge, then present them with certificates. Parkland Pre-Engineering Middle School had the largest number of submissions for last year’s app challenge.

The following Parkland Pre-Engineering Middle School students won top honors in the

2022 Congressional App Challenge: