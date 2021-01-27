Congresswoman Escobar to join House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Congresswoman Veronica Escobar will serve on the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis during the 117th Congress.

On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that Escobar would be joining the committee, which is charged with delivering aggressive climate policy recommendations to Congress.

“I am thankful to Speaker Pelosi and Chair Castor for the opportunity to serve in the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis,” Escobar said. “I stand ready to work on bold and innovative environmental policies that benefit El Paso and communities across the country, combat the threat of climate change, and protect our planet for future generations.”

The Speaker also confirmed the returning Members of the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis are: Congresswoman Kathy Castor of Florida, Chair Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici of Oregon, Congresswoman Julia Brownley of California, Congressman Sean Casten of Illinois, Congressman Jared Huffman of California, Congressman Mike Levin of California, Congressman A. Donald McEachin of Virginia and Congressman Joe Neguse of Colorado.

During the 116th Congress, the Democratic members and staff of the Select Committee unveiled the Climate Crisis Action Plan, titled “Solving the Climate Crisis: The Congressional Action Plan for a Clean Energy Economy and a Healthy, Resilient, and Just America.”

The report lays out detailed climate solutions that Congress should enact and calls on Congress to: