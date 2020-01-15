Congresswoman Escobar to host monthly Veterans Town Hall

EL PASO, Texas — Congresswoman Veronica Escobar is scheduled to hold her monthly Veterans Town Hall and January general Town Hall Meeting this Saturday, January 18 in East El Paso.

During the veterans’ town hall meeting, Congresswoman Escobar will discuss her work during her first year in office to ensure El Paso veterans have access to the resources and opportunities they earned.

Representatives from the El Paso VA Health Care System and the Veterans Benefits Administration and constituent services staff will be present to answer questions about the variety of benefits and services available to veterans and their families.

WHAT: Veterans Town Hall Meeting

WHEN: Saturday, January 18, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

WHERE: Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors; 1390 George Dieter Drive #140

Following the event, Congresswoman Escobar will host her monthly town hall meeting and discuss her work during her first year in office on behalf of El Pasoans.

Representatives from the IRS Taxpayer Advocate Service, Census Bureau, El Pasoans Fighting Hunger, and constituent services staff will be present to provide information about filing your 2019 tax return, the 2020 Census, and more.

WHAT: January Town Hall Meeting

WHEN: Saturday, January 18, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors, 1390 George Dieter Drive #140