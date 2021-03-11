Congresswoman Escobar says American Rescue Plan will benefit El Paso’s most vulnerable

When will children be able to get COVID-19 vaccines? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — President Biden officially signed the American Rescue Plan into law, which will provide $1.9 trillion in COVID-19 relief to individuals, communities and states across the country.

El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar tweeted on Thursday that help is on its way and spoke with KTSM 9 News about how the funds will affect the Borderland.

“I am so proud of this piece of legislation and so proud of the relief it’s going to deliver,” said Escobar.

The American Rescue Plan is set to stymie the coronavirus, help safely return students to school and ensure vaccines are equitably distributed in El Paso.

“Whether it be parents struggling to make sure their kids don’t fall through the cracks or families who don’t have access to great broadband or school districts that are struggling to deliver for their students,” Escobar said.

The passing of the American Rescue Plan comes at a time when minority populations — especially immigrant communities along the border — continue to face what they say are systemic injustices at the local and state level.

“We have seen either little or none of those resources get to our community, and it does have a lot to do with accessibility,” said Hilda Villegas, president of Familias Unidas del Chamizal.

The Chamizal neighborhood in Central El Paso has about 7,000 residents, many of whom do not have access to transportation, which creates problems when it comes to visiting mobile testing and vaccination sites.

Limited mobility during the pandemic has increased the risk of members of the Chamizal neighborhood to contract COVID-19, residents say.

“The only clinic we have locally is Project Vida, and I don’t know if it has to do with resources, but we haven’t seen outreach from them to educate the community and inform us,” said Villegas.

On Monday, Sun Metro announced it will be offering free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites to those who need it.

Escobar said it’s these issues and more that the American Rescue Plan is going to immediately address.

“It has been blow after blow, and my priority has been pushing for a bill as broad, sweeping and bold as possible so that we could help as many people as possible,” said Escobar.

The help can’t come soon enough for members of Barrio Chamizal.

“We have an elder who’s been waiting for the vaccine since December and has not been called,” said Villegas.

The American Rescue Plan is promising to mount a national vaccination program that ensures equitable distribution that will include establishing community vaccination sites nationwide.

Disparities in vaccine disparities exist in El Paso, according to the city’s recently launched COVID-19 vaccination dashboard.

The El Paso Strong website reports that about 32,000 residents of west El Paso have been fully vaccinated, while only about 800 in the Chamizal neighborhood have.

“We’re a community of over 7,000 and that’s a huge disparity in regard to access. The relief needs to focus on the most vulnerable, and those pockets in El Paso are within Barrio Chamizal,” said Cemelli de Aztlan, president of La Mujer Obrera.