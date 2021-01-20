Congresswoman Escobar reflects on Biden inauguration

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Congresswoman Veronica Escobar was among those who got to witness the Presidential inauguration in person Wednesday.

Escobar posted a photo of her and her son Cristian, with a caption that read “Let’s celebrate a day of national renewal.”

KTSM 9 News spoke with the congresswoman after the ceremony. She said she feels hopeful in the new administration’s approach to issues like immigration.

“The border could never be secure enough, the border could never be tightly controlled enough … and what I see in the plan, it is not linked to border security, which is a huge relief for those of us who are tired of seeing billions of dollars spent on militarization without public policy that addresses the challenges,” said Escobar.

She says she looks forward to working with President Joe Biden and working with fellow lawmakers to unify the nation. Escobar said she’s already had a meeting with newly elected Congressman Tony Gonzales, who represents parts of Far East El Paso County.

“He and I had a great conversation about where we can work together for the border, for El Paso, for Fort Bliss. I saw him while we were arriving at the inauguration, we said hello, we texted one another,” Escobar said. “We’ve got to work together, we’ve got huge problems and we can solve them, but we’ve got to work together.”

She said Wednesday’s events made her grateful to represent El Paso in Washington.

“It was such a privilege to be there today. I felt so much pride, not just as an American, but as an El Pasoan, and how fortunate I am to represent a community that consistently demonstrates to the country what it means to be American, what it means to uphold our American values and our compassion and our grace,” she said.