EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Congresswoman Veronica Escobar presented El Paso Independent School District (EPISD) with a $2.2 million check.

Escobar presented the check at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3 at Aoy Elementary School located at 901 S. Campbell Street.

The check will go towards funding the “After-School Community Learning Centers: Broadening STEAM Learning Ecosystems project,” according to the release sent by EPISD.

“We will be able to foster safe and productive afterschool activities that not only address the immediate concerns of attendance, behavior, and academic performance but also helps students look to the future and develop the skills and confidence they need to succeed in career and educational opportunities,” El Paso ISD Superintendent Diana Sayavedra said.

The TX-16 Appropriation award for community funding gives EPISD the opportunity to expand their partnership with YWCA Paso Del Norte Region.

The funds will provide after-school “learning hubs” at Guillen Middle School, Tinajero PK-8 School, Aoy Elementary School, Cooley Elementary School, Douglass Elementary School, Hart Elementary School and Zavala Elementary School.

“The learning centers will provide focused academic tutoring to boost comprehension, physical activity components to engage and improve brain function and a character-building curriculum to provide modeling and mentorship,” EPSID stated.

The funds provided will also be going towards the focal point of the district’s new “Hopes and Dreams Realized 2022-2025” strategic blueprint which is whole child development.

“One of the essential actions outlined in the document, which was approved by the El Paso ISD Board of Trustees in December 2022, is the use of the Community Schools model to create an integrated system of school supports, extended learning opportunities, and community partnerships,” added EPSID.