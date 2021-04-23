Congresswoman Escobar, other El Paso leaders introduce Castner Range National Monument Act

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Congresswoman Veronica Escobar and El Paso environmental leaders are announcing the introduction of the Castner Range National Monument Act, which will designate Castner Ranger as a national monument.

H.R. 2752 will help to conserve and protect the ecological cultural, historical and natural integrity of the land for present and future generations to enjoy.

Escobar, Eric Pearson of the El Paso Community Foundation, Judy Ackerman of the Franklin Mountains Wilderness Coalition, Janaé Renuead Field of the Frontera Land Alliance, Angel Peña of Nuestra Tierra and Dr. Richard Teschner of the University of Texas at El Paso will speak.

The conference starts at 10 a.m. and can be viewed in the player below or here.

