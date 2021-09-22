Congresswoman Escobar joins lawmakers in call for due process of Haitian migrants

TOPSHOT – A United States Border Patrol agent on horseback uses the reins as he tries to stop Haitian migrants from entering an encampment on the banks of the Rio Grande near the Acuna Del Rio International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas on September 19, 2021. – The United States said Saturday it would ramp up deportation flights for thousands of migrants who flooded into the Texas border city of Del Rio, as authorities scramble to alleviate a burgeoning crisis for President Joe Biden’s administration. (Photo by PAUL RATJE / AFP) (Photo by PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Congresswoman Veronica Escobar joined fellow members of the U.S. Congress at the House Triangle, outside the Capitol, on a rainy Wednesday in Washington, D.C. to advocate on behalf of Haitian migrants at the Southern border.

Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke (NY-09) led the group of lawmakers in calling for due process for Haitian migrants, a humanitarian moratorium on the Haitian repatriation flights because of the emergent — and compounding — situations in Haiti.

Clarke and fellow legislators condemn the behavior of the U.S. Customs and Border Protections agents in Del Rio, Texas and support Secretary Mayorkas’ comprehensive investigation into the series of events that occurred leading to the viral circulation of CBP agents on horseback wrangling Haitians with their reins.

Escobar (TX-16) joined her colleagues at the podium to call for the end of Title 42 and the restoration of dignified treatment to all migrants.

“I represent a community – a home – that has opened up for the most vulnerable migrants,” said Escobar. “From Central American migrants and asylum seekers, to Afghan refugees being cared for at our military installations, to now Haitian asylum-seekers. But many of the individuals – with the exception of Afghan refugees – are being flown back to countries that many have not lived in as part of refugee expulsion,” she continued.

