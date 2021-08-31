Congresswoman Escobar issues statement on withdrawal of U.S. soldiers from Afghanistan

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Tuesday, Congresswoman Veronica Escobar (TX-16) issued a statement on the withdrawal of U.S. military soldiers from Afghanistan.

“Today marks a solemn day for our nation. After nearly twenty years of war in Afghanistan, the longest war in American history has finally come to an end thanks to the steadfast leadership of President Joe Biden,” said Escobar.

The withdrawal comes days after an ISIS-K suicide bombing killed 13 U.S. military men and women, and about 20 years after U.S. forces first arrived in Afghanistan.

“We are grateful for the extraordinary bravery of our men and women in uniform who have risked their lives serving the United States and continue to mourn the thousands of lives lost – including the over 2,400 Americans who made the ultimate sacrifice to defeat the terrorists responsible for the 9/11 attack, root out Al-Qaeda, and save countless others. Our nation is forever indebted to them and to their families,” she continued.

President Biden said on Tuesday afternoon that the U.S. is not done fighting against terrorism and the country remains committed to ensuring humanitarian support will make it to Afghanistan.

“As this military mission concludes, America once again has the opportunity to reaffirm our founding principles by responding to our new challenges at home and abroad with resolve,” said Escobar. “We must pledge our support to our heroes returning home, welcome our vulnerable Afghan partners with open arms, and engage in diplomacy to protect the people of Afghanistan – especially women and girls. The war has ended but our responsibility to the costs of war has not.”

