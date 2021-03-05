Congresswoman Escobar hosts ‘American Rescue Plan’ listening session: What you need to know

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Congresswoman Veronica Escobar held a listening session with El Pasoans on Friday for feedback on the American Rescue Plan.

Escobar heard directly from local leaders in health care, as well as business owners and El Pasoans adversely affected by health and economic consequences pursuant to the pandemic.

On Feb. 27, Escobar voted for the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which implements President Joe Biden’s relief plan that he unveiled on Inauguration Day.

The American Rescue Plan is set to help stymie COVID-19, return kids and teachers safely to schools, ensure El Pasoans have access to vaccines, provide financial relief and put people back to work.

An analysis from Congress’s House Committee on Oversight and Reform estimates that more than $16.8 billion in state funding will be provided to Texas that includes Borderland communities:

El Paso County: $163 million

City of El Paso: $159 million

Town of Horizon City: $4.3 million

City of San Elizario: $1.9 million

Town of Anthony: $1.1 million

Village of Vinton: $440,875

Despite the hope of Texans soon getting relief, Gov. Greg Abbott is still at odds with Biden after Biden called the reopening of Texas and Mississippi “neanderthal thinking” on Wednesday.

“It’s the kind of language you expect a president not to use,” said Abbott. “It showed he doesn’t really know the achievements we’ve been able to achieve in Texas with regard to slowing the spread and increased vaccinations.”

Despite Abbott’s claims, data shows that COVID-19 testing has decreased by 30 percent over the last few weeks.

Regardless of whether the president and governor can come to an understanding, the American Rescue Plan is set to scale-up COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and mitigation efforts to slow the spread of the virus.

“Our families cannot afford further delay, which is why I voted to pass President Joe Biden’s bold, strategic relief package that delivers the long-overdue resources needed to meet the needs of our community and our country,” said Escobar in a statement. “Help is on the way and El Pasoans can rest assured that I will continue working to deliver the relief they need and deserve.”