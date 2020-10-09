Congresswoman calls for independent investigation into disappearance of missing soldier

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Congresswoman Veronica Escobar is calling for an independent, third-party investigation into the disappearance of missing soldier Pfc. Richard Halliday, who has been missing since July 23.

Escobar joined the Halliday family for a rally on Thursday outside of Buffalo Soldier Gate. The Congresswoman said she would look into involving the FBI to look at the possibility of foul play.

“We believe there are people who know more than what we know,” Escobar said. “We really need some leads.”

Escobar said although she serves on the Armed Services Committee, the Army has not shared any additional details about Halliday’s disappearance other than what it has released publicly.

Escobar said she respects the Army’s investigation, but if an independent agency finds evidence of foul play, there would be a need to act quickly.

Patricia Halliday, the soldier’s mother, does believe there is foul play in her son’s disappearance. At a news conference on Thursday, she announced a young woman had called her, informing her she had gone on a date with a soldier who was in Pfc. Richard Halliday’s unit on Sept. 26.

The mother said the young woman said the man was in possession of a credit card in the name of Richard Halliday. When the woman on the date asked the soldier why he had the card, the soldier told her Richard was in Mexico with a girlfriend.

Patricia Halliday said she told the Army’s Criminal Investigation Command immediately.

“We were notified that soldier was called in and questioned,” Patricia Halliday said.

She also said CID informed her they questioned the young woman, but CID said woman denied the claim of ever seeing the credit card.

Patricia Halliday said she called the woman back, and the woman said she did tell the Army of the soldier’s possession of Richard Halliday’s credit card, dismissing CID’s claim that she took back her statement.

The soldier’s mother also claims the Army has given the family misinformation. On August 30, almost one month after her son was missing, the family said they were told there was no U.S. Passport found in Richard Halliday’s belongings.

One month later, they were told the passport was found in his inventory.

“This led us on a wild goose chase since my son is world traveler,” Patricia Halliday said. “It was a waste of time and effort.”

Patricia Halliday also said her son’s credit cards were also all maxed out, which is also suspicious.

KTSM 9 News Anchor Natassia Paloma recently interviewed Halliday’s parents in a Special Report, “Where is Richard?” In the report, the family said the military marked Richard Halliday AWOL and never made contact with them after he was found to be missing.

The family is collecting donations though Gofundme for expenses related to the search of Richard Halliday.