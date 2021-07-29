Congressional Democrats and El Paso’s Veronica Escobar push for portion of proposed election laws

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Congressional Democrats are leading efforts to pass a portion of proposed voting bills.

NBC News reports that 34 House Dems sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to encourage leadership to vote on a slimmed-down version of the “For the People Act” that has sat in the Senate after it was blocked by Senate Republicans in June.

U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar of El Paso signed along other signatories that included Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), who is leading the effort.

The push to vote on a refined draft of the voting bill is to “preempt harmful laws already passing in state houses across the country,” the letter reads.

The Democrats recommend taking measures that include reinstating protections from the Voting Rights Act, as well as other proposed elements like same-day voter registration, voting-by-mail, 15-day early voting, and making provisional ballots required.

Moreover, the Dems are in favor of doing away with proposals like campaign finance that do not directly relate to ballot access.

“We believe that these two pieces of legislation, in addition to intensive voter registration and education on the ground, are the three prongs of a robust strategy to protect the integrity of the 2022 election, and beyond,” reads the letter. “Taken together, this ‘sword and shield’ legislation can provide significant opportunities and protections for our democracy — but we are quickly running out of time.”

The urgency comes as Texas Democrats continue to break quorum after a weeks-long battle over proposed voting bills that would further restrict voting in Texas.

House Democrats in the U.S. Congress want their colleagues to act quickly, noting the impending midterm elections and redistricting begins in some states, as well as other GOP-led pieces of legislation to tighten voting laws.

