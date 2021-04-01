Congratulations to 2021 El Paso Remarkable Woman Kellie Evans

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There are many remarkable women in El Paso who help make the region a beautiful and vibrant community for all of us.

KTSM 9 News introduced to a few of those individuals through our Remarkable Women series. Nominations poured in from the community with names that are all truly incredible.

This year, KTSM 9 News wholeheartedly congratulates El Paso’s 2021 Remarkable Woman Kellie Evans.

She and her family were present at the KTSM 9 News studio to hear the reveal during today’s 5 p.m. newscast.

This year, we introduced the public to Federal Judge Kathleen Cardone and beloved educator Argelia Menendez.

We congratulate Evans and all the nominees. We are always reminded by the incredible contributions women make to our community and world.

