Congestion near Ysleta Port of Entry soon to be reduced by new traffic control program

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – A solution to help reduce congestion at Loop 375 and adjacent roadways near the Ysleta Port of Entry is within reach now.

A new traffic control program to better balance traffic on the two lanes that lead up to the port of entry along Winn Road will be implemented starting on Monday, March 22.

The City of El Paso and its partners, including customs officials on both sides of the border and industry stakeholders are all helping to develop this solution.

The change aims to alleviate the extreme traffic tie ups recently experienced in the area while encouraging commercial vehicles to use of the new automated inspection system implemented by Mexican customs.

Lane assignments are being implemented as part of the plan which will allow for commercial traffic to be separated for faster processing. The plan was originally proposed by Mexican customs working in coordination with industry stakeholders.

To help mitigate the unusually heavy traffic congestion near the newly expanded Winn Road, the City will continue to work with its partners and has already taken extra measures that include increased traffic control assistance from police, use of signage to help guide heavy trucks and expanded the toll booth schedules to increase throughput and help reduce southbound wait times.

These extra measures will remain in place until traffic conditions improve.