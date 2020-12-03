Conflicting feelings: More business for headstone companies, more pain for the community

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Local company Zamorano’s Monument Co. has been getting more business than ever, but it’s not something they will celebrate.

The family business has been in business for more than 20 years. Louie Zamorano, office manager and son of the owner, said his father told him he had never seen so much work in his entire career.

“You kind of want to feel good as a business owner, but you just can’t because you’re a part of the community and you see the people around you affected and it’s not ideal,” said Zamorano.

He said their customers often find themselves in financial hardships having to cover many unexpected costs.

“We have noticed more people paying with money they collected through crowdfunding,” explained Zamorano.

He said they offer payment plans for those who are unable to pay for everything at once. They look at each individual case and try to work out a way to help those in need.

The company has six employees who are all of Louie’s family members. He said the work is sometimes overwhelming, but they make sure to stay organized.

“All of the extra work we’re getting is really a message that people are passing away from COVID, and it’s saddening because these are our community members, these are our fellow El Pasoans that have been affected,” concluded Zamorano.

