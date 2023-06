FINAL UPDATE: The house fire was knocked down and no injuries were reported, according to EPFD.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso Fire Department is responding to a condition 2 house fire Wednesday, May 31 in far East El Paso, according to EPFD twitter.

The tweet says crews are at the 12230 block of Joaquin Roman in far East El Paso.

No injuries reported at this time, according to EPFD.

KTSM is working to gather more information and will update this story.