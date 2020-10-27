SAN ELIZARIO, Texas (KTSM)–On a day where El Paso County officials announced more than 1,400 new COVID-19 cases and 853 hospitalizations, some local districts required faculty and staff to return to work in person.

San Elizario ISD and Clint ISD faculty and staff returned to work in person while most students continue working remotely. Jeannie Meza-Chavez, the San Elizario ISD Superintendent, said only students with internet issues and other special circumstances are on campus, otherwise all continue remotely.

An anonymous San Elizario staff member said it was the timing that worries them.

“If I’m unable to work from home I’m really considering resigning at this point,” the staff member said.

The employee expressed concerns for their health as virus cases are at an all-time high in the Borderland.

“Because now I am having to decide, you know, do I take my own health into consideration, or do I consider more my students,” the staff member said.

Norma De La Rosa, the president of the El Paso Teacher’s Association, said this is something teachers in all school districts are feeling.

“It’s becoming a very painful decision for them because that’s not what they came into the profession for they came to work with kids,” De La Rosa said.

The Texas Education Agency commissioner last week said the State can only grant up to 12 weeks of virtual learning extension waivers. Clint and San Elizario started on August 3, making them maxed out.

“He is holding the school districts basically hostage by saying if you don’t put the teachers back in the buidling by this date it’s going to affect funding,” De La Rosa said.

But with some students back on San Elizario campuses and most returning on November 9. The Superintendent says they’re implementing temperature checks, socially distanced classrooms and face masks.

“What it allows us is to refine our safety protocols in place,” Meza-Chavez said.

The Superintendent said more and more families are also choosing to keep their kids at home, leaving less to return in person.

“It’s like the commisioner said, from now until November 9 get your affairs in order and I think that’s what San Elizario is doing,” Meza-Chavez said.

San Elizario said it is also offering rapid Covid testing to employees and students starting Wednesday, October 28.