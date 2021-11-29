COMSAR rescues injured hiker in the Franklin Mountains

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire Department’s Combined Search and Rescue Unit (COMSAR) rescued an injured hiker Sunday in the Franklin Mountains.

The COMSAR unit rushed to the state park after a 21-year-old male near the Mammoth Trunk Trail stepped on a loose rock, fell, and dislocated his knee.

The hiker was located at the ridgeline of the Ron Coleman trail, that’s where COMSAR placed the hiker in a rescue basket and transported him down the trail.

The hiker was transported to the University Medical Center for treatment.

State Park police issued the hiker a citation for not paying the park fee.

