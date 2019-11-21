Community watch pages on social media interfere with Las Cruces Police investigations

Las Cruces Police are warning people of what they post on Community watch pages and apps after they said some posts interfere with police investigations.

Many people believe posting on their local watch pages helps their community and police when it comes to catching criminals.

LCPD does not agree, it told KTSM people should contact the police instead.

“Please if you can refrain from going there first and posting call police and call 911 or call central dispatch and report it first… I guarantee you posting it immediately on social media does not help police,” said LCPD Spokesman Dan Trujillo.

Trujillo explained if the suspect is to see the post it can help them get away.

“If they were to post a photo of a suspect in a case, that could compromise the investigation… The suspect can see the post,” said Trujillo.

Locals told KTSM, they never thought watch pages could cause conflict.

“It makes me wonder because I didn’t know it would hurt the community or the police force because you think you’re helping but you’re not,” said Kalee Billingsley.

If you are a witness to crime police as you to call the non-dispatch number at 575-526-0795.