Community vigil planned for Walmart shooting victims

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Pasoans have organized a prayer and vigil Sunday evening at 7 p.m. at Ponder Park in East El Paso.

The event is organized by community faith leaders as a way for El Paso to come together in this difficult time.

WHAT: Community Faith Vigil

WHEN: Sunday, August 4, 7 p.m.; music begins at 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Ponder Park, 7500 WH Burges Drive.

WHO: Faith leaders Rabbi Ben Zeidman of Temple Mount Sinai, Bishop Mark J. Seitz of the Diocese of El Paso and other members of the Interfaith Alliance of the Southwest.

Emergence Health Network is also offering the Crisis Hotline 24-7 for anyone in the community who may be having a difficult time dealing with today’s tragic events. They can be contacted by calling 915-779-1800.

