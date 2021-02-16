Community shows their support for 3-year-old El Pasoan diagnosed with cancer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 3-year-old El Pasoan is fighting for her life after being diagnosed with cancer — and she has an entire community rooting for her recovery.

“It came in out of nowhere honestly,” said Eric de la Rivo, Mila’s father. “One day she was playing. The next day she is pale, tired, fatigued.”

Eric and Melissa De La Rivo say before her diagnosis, their daughter Mila May was normally an active 3-year-old girl, running around and loving the outdoors.

“She’s getting dirt. She is in the mud. Whatever she can get her hands on is what she is doing,” said Eric.

Shortly after Christmas 2020, Melissa and Eric started noticing she was not herself. Mila was exhausted and started limping. The doctor gave her antibiotics but when she got worse, they rushed to the emergency room where Mila May was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

“It’s a cancer of the blood. It starts in the bone marrow. Pretty much in short, what it does is multiply her white blood cells and that overtakes the good blood cells,” said Eric.

Melissa took a leave of absence from her job to be by Mila’s side and Eric has taken family medical leave from being a firefighter.

“For the past 35 days we’ve had so much support,” said Eric.

Family, friends and even strangers have been donating toys and helping raise money so Eric and Melissa don’t have to rush back to work.

“I can’t reply to every message I’ve been getting. My wife can’t reply to every message, so on behalf of us, my wife and myself, and Mila and my family. Thank you so much,” he said.

Over the weekend, Mila was taken home. There is a GoFundMe page for people who want to show their support by donating.