Community mourns death of Parkland Middle School student

Memorial Services for Jonathan Benko, the 6th grade Parkland Middle School student hit and killed while crossing Loop 375 on Friday are set for Wednesday evening.

Services are being held from 5 to 9 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home located at 1755 N. Zaragoza. A prayer service is scheduled for 7 p.m.

As KTSM previously reported, Benko, 11, died Friday after being hit by a truck while crossing the highway in Northeast El Paso with more than a dozen other students from Parkland Middle School during school hours.

University Medical Center — where Benko’s mother, Ashley, works as a Registered Nurse — set up a memorial fund to help the family with funeral expenses.

Although they have not confirmed the amount they have raised for the Benko family, UMC continues to thank the community for the outpouring of support.

“We know the heartbreak for the Ashley Benko and her family is just beginning. We are very grateful for the outpouring of support our community is showing for the Benko Family at this difficult time.”

– Dennece Knight; Executive Director of UMC Foundation

To make a contribution online, click HERE. Contributions can also be made by check and mailed to:

UMC Foundation

C/O Jonathan Benko Fund

1400 Hardaway, Ste. 220

El Paso, TX, 79903