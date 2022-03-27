EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Saturday was the culmination of a years-long dream to bring life-saving ambulance service to the remote corner of El Paso and Hudspeth Counties.

During a Saturday celebration, residents of Desert Haven – a community in Hudspeth County, some 30 miles northeast of El Paso, and other Far-East El Paso County residents celebrated the new ambulance service for the area.

Desert Haven EMS is the name that is put on the ambulances of TRP, as it transitioned from a first-responder organization to a state-licensed EMS ambulance provider.

“Every community should have access to emergency medical services,” said Jamil Moutran, Founder, Texas Rescue Patrol. “As a first responder, it’s challenging holding someone’s hand while sick or injured knowing help is on the way but an hour away.”

The Desert Haven Fire Department, located in Hudspeth County, is where they keep the ambulance.

The department is run mostly by volunteers and is self-funded with some help from donations and grants from local agencies.

