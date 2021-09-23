Community leaders gather in support of Haitian migrants, call for CBP accountability

U.S. Customs and Border Protection mounted officers attempt to contain migrants as they cross the Rio Grande from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, into Del Rio, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Thousands of Haitian migrants have been arriving to Del Rio, Texas, as authorities attempt to close the border to stop the flow of migrants. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Immigration advocacy organizations gathered on Thursday to march in support of Haitian asylum seekers.

The Border Network for Human Rights (BNHR), Las Americas Immigration Advocacy Center, Reform Immigration for Texas Alliance (RITA), Border Agricultural Workers Center, Proyecto Mujeres Fronterizas, and other allies participated.

The organizations and allies met at Plaza de Los Lagartos in downtown El Paso and then marched toward the Santa Fe Bridge.

“March for Our Dignity: Supporting Haitian Asylum Seekers and Demanding Accountability for Border Patrol Aggression” featured the aforementioned organizations and speakers that included faith leaders, city council members, and more.

The march called for an immediate end to what the advocates call “government-sponsored abuse of Haitian migrants in Del Rio, as well as all immigrants, asylum seekers, refugees, and border communities.”

“The abuse we are witnessing right now against Haitian asylum seekers in Del Rio is abhorrent,” said Fernando García, Executive Director of BNHR. “The images of Border Patrol officers on horseback chasing and whipping Black Haitians looking for safety following a devastating earthquake and political crisis in Haiti clearly demonstrates the direct linkage between our modern policing institutions and slave patrols, and is a condemnation of the U.S. continued investment in the militarization of our southern border which has enabled such violence against primarily Black and Brown migrants and families,” he added.

