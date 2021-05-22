Community leaders celebrate Lost Dog easement

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Lost Dog Conservation Easement was celebrated Saturday morning.

“What I think you are seeing is the city is now pivoting and understanding how important this area is and what it means to the community, especially during COVID,” said Rick Bonart, manager for the Lost Dog Trail Campaign. “It was a place where people could go.”

Speakers at Saturday’s celebration included leaders from Save Lost Dog, the Frontera Land Alliance, Borderland Bike Association and City Rep. Peter Svarzbein.

Last week, City Council supported the final readings of ordinances that authorizes the conservation easements for Lost Dog property and Knapp property. This essentially locks in the protection for the land to be preserved as open space forever.



The conservation easement is between the City of El Paso, El Paso Water and the Frontera Land Alliance.

