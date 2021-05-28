Community leader honored and remembered through ‘Community Celebration of Life’ event

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – A Community Celebration of Life will be held for Myrna J. Deckert, a respected community leader who touched the lives of many. She was a leader committed to improving health, education, economic development, and quality of life in our region.

Myrna J. Deckert passed away on September 11, 2020 and was one El Paso’s most respected community leaders and former CEO of both the Paso del Norte Health Foundation and YWCA El Paso de Norte Region.

The Paso Del Norte Health Foundation will be hosting a meet and greet Saturday, June 26 at Southwest University Park on the 2nd floor at the WestStar Club. This would be through the Durango entrance.

Everyone is welcomed but masks or vaccinations will be required.

In lieu of flowers, consider a gift to:

Paso del Norte Community Foundation – Myrna Deckert Fund for Health Leadership at pdnfoundation.org

YWCA of El Paso Foundation – Myrna and Ray Deckert Endowment Fund at ywcaelpaso.org

While at the Health Foundation, Myrna developed a Regional Framework for Health to promote health and prevent disease. She helped establish the REALIZE leadership development program, Paso del Norte Community Foundation, Fundación Paso del Norte, and PHIX Health Information Exchange.

Prior to joining the Health Foundation, Myrna supported the growth and economic development of our region in her role as CEO of the Paso del Norte Group.

As principal shareholder of MJD & Associates, she strengthened organizations and institutions. She was an unequivocal champion for the advancement of women and girls locally, nationally, and worldwide serving as CEO of the YWCA El Paso Del Norte Region, leading the YWCA Change Initiative, and chairing the YWCA USA/Global Campaign.

During her time with YWCA El Paso, Myrna established one of YWCA’s capstone programs in 1993: the Sara McKnight Transitional Living Center for survivors of domestic abuse and other forms of violence, which continues to serve women and children today.

If you have a favorite memory, story, or photo(s) you would like to share, please send to ssoto@pdnfoundation.org by Friday, June 18th.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.