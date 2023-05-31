EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso Downtown Management District (DMD) will begin the second Downtown Tasting Tour of the year from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 28.

The community will be able to embrace local cuisine by indulging in the flavorsome dishes prepared by some of the best chefs in Downtown El Paso.

The DMD is introducing a new tour structure that allows participants to embark on five separate tour paths, each beginning at one of the five exquisite restaurants participating.

Participating restaurants include the following: Lick It Up, Park Tavern, Pizza Joint, The Reagan and Unbranded.

“The Downtown Tasting Tour has been one of the DMD’s most popular events and connected hundreds of El Pasoans with unique foods and Downtown restaurants that they may have never experienced before,” said DMD Executive Director Joe Gudenrath. “This event and Downtown dining in general provide an opportunity for one-of-a-kind experiences.”

In addition, the tasting tour series is made possible with support from the El Paso Community Foundation and Hunt Companies.

Tickets are now on sale for $40 each, with only 100 tickets available. This event has regularly sold out within days. To purchase your tickets click here.