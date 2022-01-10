Community invited to City’s 2022 redistricting commission meetings

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – City of El Paso officials are inviting residents to participate in the ongoing redistricting process that will redraw the boundaries for all City Council districts and impact future council elections.

Residents are also invited to design their own map proposals using a free online platform called Dave’s Redistricting to redraw new City Council district boundaries.

Proposed maps, which will be submitted to the City’s Districting Commission, should reflect the City’s population changes, according to the 2020 Census. Information on map requirements and guidelines, how to submit a map proposal, to review proposed maps, and more is available online

The public may review and provide comments to the Districting Commission about one of the eight (8) currently proposed maps. The next Districting Commission meeting will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, January 12.



• In-Person: City Hall, 300 N. Campbell (masks are strongly recommended)

• Virtually: Call (915) 213-4096; enter 207 028 620#



ABOUT REDISTRICTING:

The process of redrawing district boundaries is conducted every ten years in alignment with the U.S. Census. The process is undertaken in order to guarantee equal voter representation.

On October 26, 2021, the City Council adopted a redistricting plan and resolution requiring the City to observe redistricting criteria in the adjustment of representative district boundaries. The new boundaries reflect changes in the city’s population.

Once finalized, the new districting map will remain in place for the next 10 years, or until the 2030 U.S. Census data is released. The Districting Commissioners will use the Census data and public input to decide how to draw the new district boundaries to best reflect El Paso’s population changes. The Districting Commission plans to submit a final map proposal to the City Council in April 2022 and the Council is expected to adopt a final map in July 2022.

The public can learn more about the Districting Commission, upcoming meetings and the overall process by visiting ElPasoTexas.gov/ShapeEP.

