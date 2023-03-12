EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Lincoln Park Conservation Committee invites the community to celebrate the Mexica New Year with a “Noche de Danza” on Sunday, March 12 at Lincoln Park located on 4001 Durazno Dr.

Mexica New Year “Noche de Danza”. Courtesy of Lincoln Park Conservation Committee.

A ribbon cutting will take place to celebrate the completion of the I-10 project, the reopening of Lincoln Park, and the dedication of the new “Piedra del Quinto Sol” ceremonial dance circle.

Danza will be opening the ceremony at 3 p.m. with the ribbon cutting at 3:30 p.m. followed with Live Oldies Music by Exito Band at 5 p.m.

Here’s the line up for this event: