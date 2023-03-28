EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Borderland community is invited to celebrate Castner Range’s new designation as a national monument at a special event on Friday morning, March 31, in Northeast El Paso.

The event, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Andress High School Performing Arts Center at 5400 Sun Valley Dr., will feature U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, Undersecretary of the U.S. Army Gabe Camarillo and Fort Bliss Maj. Gen. James P. Isenhower III.

President Joe Biden designated Castner Ranger as a national monument at the White House Conservation in Action Summit last week in Washington, D.C. He also designated Avi Kwa Ame in Nevada as a national monument and a marine sanctuary near the Pacific Remote Islands, located southwest of Hawaii.

“I’m absolutely thrilled about the designation,” Escobar, D-Texas, said. “This historic announcement has been decades in the making. Generations of activists have dedicated countless hours and resources toward achieving this once seemingly impossible goal. It brings me such joy to know that El Pasoans will soon be able to enjoy the beauty of this majestic, expansive landmark for years to come.”

The designation was 52 years in the making, with local officials, community advocates and others coming together to rally support to protect Castner Range, located on the eastern slopes of the Franklin Mountains, through legislative bills and a grassroots letter-writing campaign.

The Castner Range designation marks the third national monument in Texas.