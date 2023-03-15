EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Defender’s Office will be hosting a special event in honor of the 60th anniversary of Gideon V. Wainwright on Friday, March 17.

Flyer courtesy by El Paso County Public Defender’s Office.

The event will be held outside the Enrique Moreno County Courthouse located at 500 E. San Antonio St. from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

March 1963 marks the date when the U.S Supreme Court implemented the Sixth Amendment that ruled U.S states to provide legal representation to criminal defendants who cannot afford their own. This led to the creation of public defender’s offices in many states.