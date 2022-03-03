EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City’s Ad Hoc Charter Advisory Committee has begun hosting biweekly meetings to discuss proposed amendments to the City of El Paso’s Charter.

The next Ad Hoc Charter Advisory Committee meeting will be held virtually at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10.

‘The City Charter serves to define the City’s organization, powers, functions, and essential procedures. The Charter is comparable to the Constitution of the United States and is the municipality’s most foundational legal document,” officials shared.

Residents may learn more about the Ad Hoc Charter Advisory Committee by visiting the Charter website.

The Charter website includes the Council resolution establishing the committee, the listing of the nine Committee members, agendas, minutes, the current City Charter.

The website also provides details regarding the Charter provisions approved by City Council for consideration.

The Committee will review the proposed amendments submitted by the City Council and consider public input regarding potential amendments to the Charter, to include making revisions that:

implement cost-saving measures;

eliminate redundancies and inefficiencies or costly obligations;

will continue to modernize and streamline government operations; and

other changes and improvements that the City Council, City staff, and the Committee deem appropriate.

The Committee’s final recommendations on the proposed amendments will be presented to City Council in June.

The Council may then make any changes and adopt an ordinance ordering a Charter election on the November 8, 2022 ballot.

Voters will then have the opportunity to vote on the proposed amendments to the City Charter.

Residents can participate virtually via Microsoft Teams via this link or via phone by calling (915) 213-4096 (enter 657 395 409# when prompted).

Anyone requesting to speak on an agenda item is strongly encouraged to sign up before the meeting by calling (915) 212-0049 or e-mailing cityclerk@elpasotexas.gov.

