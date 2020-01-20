Community honors life and legacy of MLK Jr. in annual service

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day and in honor of the Civil Rights leader’s life and legacy, a local church hosted a special worship service celebrating his life.

Praise Temple Full Gospel Baptist Church hosted a 2020 Annual MLK City-Wide Celebration. This year’s theme is “The Struggle is Real.”

Sunday’s keynote speaker was Congresswoman Veronica Escobar. The celebration helped highlight Dr. King’s many roles as an activist, humanitarian, and leader in the African American Civil Rights Movement.

Dr. King would have turned 91 on January 15 if he had not been assassinated in 1968 at the age of 39.