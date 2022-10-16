EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Community First Coalition is hosting two issue-oriented, nonpartisan candidate forums in October before early voting begins on Oct. 24 for the Nov. 8 election.

After the successful first forum on Oct. 8 for district 5 and 6 candidates at EPCC, Valle Verde Campus, CFC’s next event for candidates for districts 1 and 8 will be Sunday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m., in Sacred Heart gym, 602 South Oregon.

Nine candidates for Districts 1 and 8 will be present. El Pasoans may be able to change the majority of the eight-member city council on key issues relating to city budget priorities, big-donor influence in city politics, the city manager, climate and ballot initiatives, and neglect in some parts of the city among other issues. Spanish translation will be available, as will refreshments provided by La Tilma catering, a ministry of Sacred Heart Church.

The forum format is as follows: After one-minute introductions from candidates, CFC coalition leaders will ask questions of candidates who each will have a minute to respond to each question, and audience questions. The events are free and open to the public.

