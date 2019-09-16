Commissioners to further discuss post-shooting ‘Resiliency Center’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Monday, El Paso County Commissioners could decide on funding for the El Paso Resiliency Center.

As KTSM previously reported, the center will provide services to help with the long-term care for those affected by the August 3rd attack at the Cielo Vista Walmart.

Last week, County Commissioners approved housing the resiliency center at a county facility. What they must now decide is how much money will go into establishing the facility. They’re also expected to get an update on when the victims will begin receiving funds from “ONE Fund El Paso.’