Commissioners to discuss possible memorial at Ascarate Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Commissioners will meet Monday morning to discuss a handful of items relating to the aftermath of the August 3 shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart.

Among those items includes the discussion of building a memorial site at Ascarate Park in honor of the victims and survivors of the Walmart mass shooting.

Ascarate Park is the largest park operated by the County of El Paso and sits four miles south of the Cielo Vista Walmart.

As part of their discussion, they will also need to authorize acceptance of donations to be used for the project.

Commissioners will also be recognizing Operation HOPE, local funeral home directors and cemeteries along with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office for their role in helping to bury the dead.